Thousands of Farmers, Dancing, Singing, Head to Delhi to Celebrate Win Over Farm Laws

The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has decided to repeal the three controversial farm laws after almost a year-long agitation led by farmers on the borders of the national capital and several other parts of the country. The central government will call a Parliament session from November 29.

Thousands of farmers, dancing and singing, are marching to Delhi from Haryana’s Sirsa to celebrate their win against the farm laws.

According to reports, farmers have left the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium of Sirsa district for the Delhi border. A large number of farmers from Punjab and Sirsa have left for Delhi in cars and tractor-trolleys. It is being said the farmers are reaching the border to pressurise the government into accepting other demands as well.

The farmers will celebrate the fact that after nearly a year of their struggle, the Centre was forced to repeal the three laws.

Haryana Kisan Manch State President Prahlad Singh Bharukheda said, “Farmers have struggled on the Delhi border for a year to get the agriculture law repealed. Under the pressure of the movement, the government repealed all three laws. The decision has also received the cabinet’s approval.”

He further said, “This is a big victory for the farmers. That’s why the excited farmers are marching to Delhi dancing and singing.”

On November 25 last year, the farmers visited Delhi after breaking the police barricades on the borders. Despite the lathi charge, the farmers entered the NCT Delhi successfully.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.