Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Thousands of Goa Taxis Go on Strike, Demand Shutdown of App-based Service

Even as the government pressed additional state transport corporation buses to facilitate pick up of tourists at the Dabolim International Airport, railway and bus stations, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged taxi operators to withdraw the strike.

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Thousands of Goa Taxis Go on Strike, Demand Shutdown of App-based Service
Image for representation only. (PTI photo)
Loading...

Panaji: Transportation in Goa came to a halt after thousands of taxi drivers staged massive protests against the BJP-led government's decision to allow an app-based cab aggregator to continue its services.

Even as the government pressed additional state transport corporation buses to facilitate pick up of tourists at the Dabolim International Airport, railway and bus stations, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged taxi operators to withdraw the strike.

"We are willing to talk. If the taxi operators want the government can start a special app service for our striking taxi operators. But they have to embrace technology," Sawant told reporters outside the state Legislative Assembly complex on Friday. However, he refused to discontinue GoaMiles, the cab aggregator service, stating that the step was taken to ensure that tourists in the state are not inconvenienced.

Chetan Kamat, who heads the All Goa Taxi Operators Union, said that the cab operators were firm in their demand to scrap GoaMiles.

"The government has to shut it own for a level playing field," Kamat said.

GoaMiles is a service run by a private company in partnership with the tourism corporation.

A large section of of Goa's 30,000 odd tourist taxis and the drivers who man them, have often been accused of over-charging, intimidating and operating in an unregulated environment.

Several attempts by the state government to install and implement a fare-meter system have failed, even as a deadline of August set by the High Court to install fare meters in Goa's taxis has also not been met.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram