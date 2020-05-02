Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Thousands of Migrant Labourers Take to Streets in Chennai, Demand They Be Sent Back Home

Protests, that erupted in regions including Central, Velachery, Guindy, Mogappair and Pallavaram, said in unison that they want to go back to their respective states.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:May 2, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
Thousands of Migrant Labourers Take to Streets in Chennai, Demand They Be Sent Back Home
For representation: People wearing face masks ride motorcycles as a municipal vehicle decontaminates a road during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Chennai, India, April 9, 2020. (REUTERS/P. Ravikumar)

Chennai: Migrant labourers gathered in droves in different parts of Chennai on Saturday demanding that they be sent back to their home towns even as neighbouring states Kerala and Telangana acted with urgency on the need to facilitate the return of workers from other states.

Protests, that erupted in regions including Central, Velachery, Guindy, Mogappair and Pallavaram, said in unison that they want to go back to their respective states.

In Velachery, over 500 migrant labourers staged a march and said they are even willing to walk back to their home towns. Police officials urged them to disperse and gave them an assurance that arrangements will be made for their travel.

In Pallavaram, over a thousand migrant labourers gathered at Cowl Bazaar demanding that they be transported to their home states. Police held discussions with the migrant labourers.

Tamil Nadu had appointed senior bureaucrat Atulya Mishra as the officer to supervise migrant affairs amid the COVID-19 lockdown but the state has not announced any measure so far, but the opening of portal for registration of migrants. The Tamil Nadu ePASS system was launched early on Saturday.

