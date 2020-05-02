Thousands of Migrant Labourers Take to Streets in Chennai, Demand They Be Sent Back Home

Chennai: Migrant labourers gathered in droves in different parts of Chennai on Saturday demanding that they be sent back to their home towns even as neighbouring states Kerala and Telangana acted with urgency on the need to facilitate the return of workers from other states.

Protests, that erupted in regions including Central, Velachery, Guindy, Mogappair and Pallavaram, said in unison that they want to go back to their respective states.

In Velachery, over 500 migrant labourers staged a march and said they are even willing to walk back to their home towns. Police officials urged them to disperse and gave them an assurance that arrangements will be made for their travel.

In Pallavaram, over a thousand migrant labourers gathered at Cowl Bazaar demanding that they be transported to their home states. Police held discussions with the migrant labourers.

Tamil Nadu had appointed senior bureaucrat Atulya Mishra as the officer to supervise migrant affairs amid the COVID-19 lockdown but the state has not announced any measure so far, but the opening of portal for registration of migrants. The Tamil Nadu ePASS system was launched early on Saturday.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365