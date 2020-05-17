INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Thousands of Migrants Protest, Block Mathura Highway After Yogi Adityanath's No Movement on Foot Order

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

Around 2,500 workers demonstrated by burning tyres near Mathura, claiming that the authorities did not arrange for any facilities after they were made to stop from walking to their villages.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad
  • News18.com Lucknow
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 2:02 PM IST
Share this:

Migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh staged protests by blocking a highway in Mathura on Sunday morning after authorities stopped them from walking to their hometown amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Around 2,500 workers demonstrated by burning tyres and stopping all movement in Farah village, claiming that no facilities were given after they were stopped from walking to their villages by the administration.

After the news of protest reached the district administration, the District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and personnel rushed to the spot and tried to calm the migrants.

SSP Mathura Gaurav Grover said, “A large number of migrants came together and blocked the highways. After negotiations, provisions for food and transport were arranged and they left in trucks for their respective destinations.”

The incident took place hours after similar protests were seen on the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border in Jhansi. The situation turned violent after police resorted to lathi-charge on the group of migrant workers.

After the Auraiya road accident on Saturday in which 24 migrants were killed and several injured, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed all field officers to ensure that stop migrant workers from unauthorized travelling on the highways.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi asked people to use the ‘Shramik’ trains facilities by Uttar Pradesh government instead.

“The Chief Minister has directed all police officers to provide migrants with food and water and do routine checks at the borders. They should be screened and then transported to their home in a safe and dignified manner,” he said.

Over 200 buses are positioned at the state borders. Additional arrangements have been made in all the districts of the border, the official said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading