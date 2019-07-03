Thousands of Rupees can be Earned by Becoming Informant of UP Police in Nabbing Criminals

Lucknow: In an attempt to control crime and nab criminals, the Uttar Pradesh Police has come up with a creative scheme known as the Informer Employment Scheme, better known as ‘Mukhbir Rozgar Yojna’. Under this scheme one can get thousands of rupees cash reward just by sharing information about criminals with the police. The unique initiative was launched last month in Balrampur district of the state.

A poster allegedly issued by Superintendent of Police Balrampur Dev Ranjan Verma has been doing rounds on the social media. The poster says, “Ghar Baithe Hazaron Rupaye Kamayen. Mukhbir Rozgar Yojna.” The poster also says thousands of rupees cash will be rewarded for giving information about criminals to Balrampur Police.

"One thousand rupees reward for helping to recover stolen vehicle, one thousand rupees for helping in recovery of country made pistol and five thousand cash rupees for helping in recovery of illegal pistol and revolver.”

The poster also carries the CUG number of the SP Balrampur and promises to keep the information of the informer secret. Most importantly the poster promises the reward and even bank deposit of the money.

The credit for starting this unique initiative goes to SP Balrampur, Dev Ranjan Verma and now the police is publicizing this scheme by reaching out to villages.

Speaking to news18, SP Balrampur, Dev Ranjan Verma said, “This scheme was started last month and it has already started yielding results. Till now we have worked out six to seven cases including a case of auto lifting of a truck from Saharanpur. The informer in this case was also rewarded a cash prize of 10 thousand rupees.”