Thousands Protest Against Citizenship Bill in Mizoram
The agitators demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister and the home minister, alleging that the controversial bill will endanger the very existence of the Mizos.
Representative image. File photo of protesters marching against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati. (Image: PTI)
Aizawl: Thousands of people, including students, hit the streets across different places in Mizoram on Wednesday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh were torched, as protesters took out rallies from here, seven district headquarters and at over 50 other places.
Raising slogans and carrying placards, the agitators demanded the resignation of the PM and the home minister, alleging that the controversial bill will endanger the very existence of the Mizos.
The rally was organised by the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) or Mizo students federation, which had also organised an 11-hour, state-wide bandh on January 8.
MZP president said if the bill is passed, it would lead to the "total alienation of the Mizo people".
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India even if they do not possess any document.
