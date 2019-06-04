Thousands Protest Against Donald Trump in London But Fewer Than Last Year
Among Britons, Trump is one of the best-known but least-liked foreign leaders. Just 21% of people surveyed by YouGov had a "positive opinion" of him. Among women, that figure shrank to 14%.
People protest as Marine One is seen outside Buckingham Palace during the state visit of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Britain, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. (REUTERS)
London: Thousands of people protested in central London on Tuesday against U.S. President Donald Trump's pomp-laden state visit to Britain, but numbers were far down from the tens of thousands who gathered to oppose his visit last year.
Protesters waved witty and sometimes rude placards at a what organizers called a "Carnival of Resistance" in Trafalgar Square while Prime Minister Theresa May was in talks with the president a short distance away in Downing Street.
There was a festival atmosphere at the rally, which will be addressed later by Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Among Britons, Trump is one of the best-known but least-liked foreign leaders. Just 21% of people surveyed by YouGov had a "positive opinion" of him. Among women, that figure shrank to 14%.
The tone at the protest was set by a large statue of Trump sitting on a golden lavatory with his trousers around his ankles, while the placards read: "Trump stay out! We are quite capable of cocking up our own politics", "You can't come over racism" and "Lock him in the tower".
"Trump is an ignorant, 70-year-old man who has lived a life of privilege," said Anna Fenton, 23, a marketing manager from London carrying a sign reading "Ugh, where do I even start?"
Fenton said she was protesting to show solidarity with "people that Trump's language and policies have harmed," including women and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.
The crowd, of a several thousand strong, was far down on the tens of thousands who protested when Trump first visited Britain as president in July 2018.
There were small pockets of support. A few men wearing red caps with “Make America Great Again” walked among the crowd. Trump supporters said the protests against him were an insult to the leader of the United Kingdom's most powerful ally.
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dale Steyn Not Playing the Cricket World Cup Due to Injury Has Broken the Internet’s Heart
- Avengers Endgame Directors Russo Brothers to Collaborate with Netflix for an Anime Series
- Did Shoaib Akhtar Predict Pakistan's Thrilling Victory Over England Two Weeks Ago?
- Sunil Grover Was So Desperate to Get Noticed That He Used to Mimic Ajay Devgn on His Film Sets
- Sign in With Apple Competes Directly With Facebook And Google, And Doesn’t Need to Sell Ads
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s