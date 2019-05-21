Thousands Stranded After Technical Glitch Disrupts Delhi Metro Services on Yellow Line
The Delhi Metro earlier ran feeder bus services between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar after passengers were left stranded at metro stations.
Passengers stranded on Qutub Minar Metro Station on Tuesday morning.
The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said "repair work is in progress between Qutub Minar and Chhattarpur metro stations". After the train services shut completely, passengers travelling in two trains between the metro stations were evacuated in the morning.
Two maintenance teams of DMRC technicians consisting of 16 officials worked urgently to rectify the problem. Temporary restoration has been completed and trains are expected to run at restricted speed between Chhattarpur and Qutub Minar soon. pic.twitter.com/0N9WMpiAU9— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 21, 2019
"Two maintenance teams of DMRC technicians consisting of 16 officials worked urgently to rectify the problem. Temporary restoration has been completed and trains are expected to run at restricted speed between Chhattarpur and Qutub Minar soon," the DMRC said in a tweet. The services are expected to be restored soon.
Frustrated citizens shared pictures and videos of serpentine queues and huge crowds clogging the stations on Twitter. In some places, people had to walk on the railway tracks after power failure at the metro stations.
Disruption in train services also led to heavy traffic in certain pockets of the city.
#DelhiMetro: I was stucked in Qutub minar metro station there is no feeder bus service provided by @OfficialDMRC people are walking & taking lift but still the services still not resumed. Huge #shutdown it was now took metro from sultanpur towards Huda city. pic.twitter.com/7KMr6paI4V— Harsh Baweja (@Harshbaweja_in) May 21, 2019
Weirdest #DelhiMetro experience today. People are waking on metro tracks. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/E6THS77ZXi— Vishal Toshiwal (@vishaltoshiwal) May 21, 2019
#DelhiMetro services halted— Ankush Chopra (@Ankschopra86) May 21, 2019
Pictures from Qutub Minar Metro Station
My wife is stuck since 9 am
No feeder bus
No Cabs
No Auto
Crazy scene pic.twitter.com/dJco7lX3ss
Stranded frm past 3hrs due to #metro technical snag at yellow line. No cabs available, took erickshaw, shared auto and bus to reach qutub minar where people are stranded walking on the roads, autowalas asking for Rs 200 per person for three-four km ride. @DelhiMetro_ @dtptraffic pic.twitter.com/1FA6r46X4g— Sangeeta yadav (@Sangeeta_Yadavv) May 21, 2019
#delhimetro is running till qutab minor, feeder bus from there to sultanpur. Too much rush at qutab minor, skip office and go home. pic.twitter.com/prt2mR2BzW— Gyan University (@gyan_university) May 21, 2019
@DelhiMetro_ why people are not getting a timely and safe journey even at double fare. Please suggest how you can compensate the same. pic.twitter.com/TqlZo8HGqI— Manoj Kumar Gupta (@ermanojgupta) May 21, 2019
The @DelhiMetro_ is not working! Everybody please don’t take it. I was stuck for half an hour underground. It’s a nightmare. WFH or take a cab even though cabs are taking ages to come!— Rashi Singh (@irrrashinal) May 21, 2019
