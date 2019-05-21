Take the pledge to vote

Thousands Stranded After Technical Glitch Disrupts Delhi Metro Services on Yellow Line

The Delhi Metro earlier ran feeder bus services between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar after passengers were left stranded at metro stations.

May 21, 2019
Thousands Stranded After Technical Glitch Disrupts Delhi Metro Services on Yellow Line
Passengers stranded on Qutub Minar Metro Station on Tuesday morning.
New Delhi: Thousands of commuters in Gurugram and Delhi were left stranded on Tuesday morning after a technical glitch halted metro services on the Yellow Line.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said "repair work is in progress between Qutub Minar and Chhattarpur metro stations". After the train services shut completely, passengers travelling in two trains between the metro stations were evacuated in the morning.




"Two maintenance teams of DMRC technicians consisting of 16 officials worked urgently to rectify the problem. Temporary restoration has been completed and trains are expected to run at restricted speed between Chhattarpur and Qutub Minar soon," the DMRC said in a tweet. The services are expected to be restored soon.

The Delhi Metro earlier ran feeder bus services between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar after passengers were left stranded at metro stations.

Frustrated citizens shared pictures and videos of serpentine queues and huge crowds clogging the stations on Twitter. In some places, people had to walk on the railway tracks after power failure at the metro stations.

Disruption in train services also led to heavy traffic in certain pockets of the city.























