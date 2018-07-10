English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Threat Letter to Judge Over MLAs Disqualification Case: HC Turns Down Urgent Mention by Lawyer
An anonymous letter was allegedly sent to Justice Sundar, threatening him and his family with dire consequences following his verdict in the disqualification case. On June 14, Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Sundar differed in their opinion and delivered a split verdict.
File photo of the Madras High Court.
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday did not allow an urgent mention by a lawyer seeking stringent action against people behind an anonymous letter threatening Justice M Sundar, allegedly over his judgment against the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker's order in the 18 MLAs disqualification case.
"We cannot interfere in the matter. Police will take care of the issue," the first bench, comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice P T Asha, said.
An anonymous letter was allegedly sent to Justice Sundar, threatening him and his family with dire consequences following his verdict in the disqualification case. On June 14, Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Sundar differed in their opinion and delivered a split verdict.
Banerjee had refused to interfere with the Speaker's order but Justice Sundar had set aside the disqualification order passed by the Speaker on the grounds of mala fide and lack of natural justice.
Subsequently, the senior-most judge next to the chief justice, Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh, appointed Justice S Vimala as the third judge to decide the case. Aggrieved over the choice of the judge, one among the 18 disqualified MLAs moved the Supreme Court, seeking to transfer the hearing of the case to itself.
On June 27, a vacation bench of the Supreme Court refused to transfer the case to itself and nominated Justice M Sathyanarayanan as the third judge and directed the petitioner to withdraw all allegations against the judges.
Justice Sathyanarayanan commenced his hearing on July 5 and allotted July 23-27 for the parties to submit their arguments.
Also Watch
"We cannot interfere in the matter. Police will take care of the issue," the first bench, comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice P T Asha, said.
An anonymous letter was allegedly sent to Justice Sundar, threatening him and his family with dire consequences following his verdict in the disqualification case. On June 14, Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Sundar differed in their opinion and delivered a split verdict.
Banerjee had refused to interfere with the Speaker's order but Justice Sundar had set aside the disqualification order passed by the Speaker on the grounds of mala fide and lack of natural justice.
Subsequently, the senior-most judge next to the chief justice, Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh, appointed Justice S Vimala as the third judge to decide the case. Aggrieved over the choice of the judge, one among the 18 disqualified MLAs moved the Supreme Court, seeking to transfer the hearing of the case to itself.
On June 27, a vacation bench of the Supreme Court refused to transfer the case to itself and nominated Justice M Sathyanarayanan as the third judge and directed the petitioner to withdraw all allegations against the judges.
Justice Sathyanarayanan commenced his hearing on July 5 and allotted July 23-27 for the parties to submit their arguments.
Also Watch
-
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ford EcoSport Recall Issued in India, 5397 Units Affected
- Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: Here Are The Details
- BCCI vs CoA: Treasurer Questions Saba Karim's England Tour
- Ghoul Trailer: Military Interrogation Gets Supernatural in Gleefully Chilling Netflix's First Indian Horror Series
- The Person Who Played Cupid in Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Love Story is Finally Revealed