Threat Message from Pakistan Asking India to Withdraw Troops from J&K, Police Begin Probe

The message, received by the Kollam collectorate, also carries threat to the Army Headquarters, the Prime Minister, BJP and RSS members saying they were under the watch of those who had sent the message.

PTI

August 28, 2019
Threat Message from Pakistan Asking India to Withdraw Troops from J&K, Police Begin Probe
Image for representation.
Kollam: Police here have begun investigations into an alleged threat message received through social media purportedly from Pakistan asking India to

withdraw its troops from Jammu and Kashmir and also threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The message, received by the Kollam collectorate, also carries threat to the Army Headquarters, the Prime Minister, BJP and RSS members saying they were under the watch of those who had sent the message.

The mobile number of the collectorate, which was being used as the control room number by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, received the WhatsApp message from a Pakistan number on Tuesday night,a district official told PTI.

"Control room number got a WhatsApp message saying 'Hindustan Murdabad' and other things. We have registered an FIR in this regard," the investigating officer said.

The officials had handed over the complaint to local police which had started investigations.

