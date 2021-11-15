Notorious Gang from Hyderabad Jailed Over Threat to Priest, Bid for Easy Money Through Puja

In a strange incident in Hyderabad, a man who tried to loot a priest after performing puja for money finally ended up in jail. The person who asked the pujari to perform a special pooja for easy money attacked him as he did not get money after doing the rituals. The person attacked the priest with a gun and the video went viral on social media.

The incident took place at his Bharatnagar residence in Kukatpally in Hyderabad.

The man, Nageshwar Rao, who resides in an apartment in Kukatpally had on October 22 engaged the priest Purushothamacharyulu from Durgi village in Guntur district. He offered Rs 3 lakhs to the pujari for performing rituals for three to four days.

On failing to get huge money easily as he expected, Nageshwar Rao with his gang of five including Rama Rao, Patel and others threatened the priest and his associate to return the same.

He demanded Rs 3 lakh and other amounts spent for pujas back. Aghast at the incident, the priest returned Rs 45,000 in two spells when Nageshwar Rao threatened.

Later, the priest filed a complaint with the police, which led to the arrest of Nageshwar Rao and his followers.

The police recovered two pistols and four mobile phones from the possession of the Nageshwar Rao gang.

