Threatening Encounter of Husband, Two Policemen Rape Etah Woman for 5 Months
Representative image.
Lucknow: In what may be termed as a blot on the UP police department, two sub-inspectors of the state police in Etah district have been booked for raping women for five months by threatening her with the encounter of her husband. The matter came to light when the women got pregnant; both the police sub inspectors have been suspended and booked for rape.
According police investigation, which was ordered after the complaint of the victim, sub-inspectors Yogesh Tiwari and Prem Kumar Gautam, posted with Avagarh Police Station in Etah, went to the house of the victim with an arrest warrant of her husband and allegedly took turns to rape her by threatening encounter of her husband. Also, more than two-dozen audio clips have been recovered in this case.
The victim has alleged that both the policemen used to rape her and had also made video clip. The accused threatened to make the video clips viral if she spoke to anyone about the rape, the woman said.
The issue came to light when the victim got pregnant and finally decided to lodge a complaint about the entire episode. Taking cognisance of the issue, Etah SSP Sanjay Kumar had ordered FIR against the accused police sub-inspectors and had also suspended them. According to sources, if required, both the sub inspectors could be arrested soon.
