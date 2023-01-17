Threats from Terrorism in Region Remain High: India, Welcomes UN Action Again Pak-based LeT's Makki

India on Tuesday welcomed the UN Security Council decision to declare Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist and said threats from terrorism in the region remain high and sanctions by the UNSC are an effective tool to curb such threats.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi also said India will continue to press the international community to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism.

“We welcome the decision of the UN Security Council’s ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee to list Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, who is also the brother-in-law of LeT leader Hafiz Saeed," Bagchi said in response to questions.

Bagchi said Makki has occupied various leadership roles in LeT, including raising funds for the organisation.

“Threats from terrorist organisations in the region remain high and listings and sanctions by the UNSC, are an effective tool to curb such threats and dismantle terror infrastructure in the region," Bagchi said.

He said India remained committed to pursuing a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and will continue to press the international community to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism.

Makki was designated a global terrorist by the UN after China lifted its hold on a joint India-US proposal to blacklist the LeT’s deputy chief, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo, after years of efforts by India and its allies.

Makki’s listing comes seven months after China, a close ally of Pakistan, had put a hold on a joint proposal by India and the US to designate the head of the political affairs wing of JuD/LeT.

