English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Accused of Murder Which Triggered Muzaffarnagar Riots Get Bail
According to prosecution, the there are among the six people accused of stabbing Shahnawaz to death at Kawal village in Jansath area on August 27, 2013.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: A Muzaffarnagar court has granted bail to three persons accused of killing a youth whose death was a trigger for the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.
District Sessions Judge Sanjay Kumar Pachori gave bail to Prahlad, Bishan Singh and Tendu. He said the accused would be released after furnishing two sureties of Rs 1,50,000 each.
According to prosecution, the there are among the six people accused of stabbing Shahnawaz to death at Kawal village in Jansath area on August 27, 2013.
His death and that of two other youths in another incident were said to be the trigger behind the communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013, which claimed 60 lives and displaced over 40,000 people.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Tuesday 02 July , 2019 Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
Monday 08 July , 2019 29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to Pair Up For Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta Remake: Report
- The Lion King Early Reviews: Beautifully Animated Film with Heart and Humour
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final | Kohli Imitates Bumrah’s Action During Warmup
- Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon Have a Date With The US Congress Next Week: What You Must Know
- Netflix's 'Sacred Games 2' Trailer Just Dropped, and the Memes are Already Up on the Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results