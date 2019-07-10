Three Accused of Murder Which Triggered Muzaffarnagar Riots Get Bail

Muzaffarnagar: A Muzaffarnagar court has granted bail to three persons accused of killing a youth whose death was a trigger for the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.

District Sessions Judge Sanjay Kumar Pachori gave bail to Prahlad, Bishan Singh and Tendu. He said the accused would be released after furnishing two sureties of Rs 1,50,000 each.

According to prosecution, the there are among the six people accused of stabbing Shahnawaz to death at Kawal village in Jansath area on August 27, 2013.

His death and that of two other youths in another incident were said to be the trigger behind the communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013, which claimed 60 lives and displaced over 40,000 people.