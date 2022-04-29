Three Army Personnel Injured in Mine Blast Along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Three Army personnel were injured in a mine blast during patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said. The injured personnel were taken to a hospital and undergoing treatment.

"During a routine patrol along the Line of Control in the Krishnaghati Sector, there was a mine blast," a defence spokesman said, adding that three Army personnel were injured in the explosion.

