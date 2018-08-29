GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Three Arrested Activists Brought in Pune Court

Near simultaneous searches were carried out on Tuesday at the residences of Rao in Hyderabad, Gonzalves and Farreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha in New Delhi

Updated:August 29, 2018, 3:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Three Arrested Activists Brought in Pune Court
They were brought in the court of district and sessions judge K D Vadhane.
Loading...
Pune: Telugu poet Varavara Rao, and activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, arrested in
connection with a probe into suspected Maoist links to an event held in Pune, were brought before a local court on Wednesday.

The three Left-wing activists were arrested on Tuesday by the Maharashtra Police and brought here late last night.

They were brought in the court of district and sessions judge K D Vadhane. The court was jam-packed with heavy police deployment outside.

Near simultaneous searches were carried out on Tuesday at the residences of Rao in Hyderabad, Gonzalves and Farreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha in New Delhi, a senior police official had said.

Subsequently, Rao, Bhardwaj, Farreira, Gonzalves and Navalakha were arrested under IPC Section 153 (A), which relates to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place or birth, residence, language and committing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, said the official.

Some other sections of the IPC were also pressed against those arrested, along with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their "alleged Naxal activities," said the police official, without elaborating.

The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the violence at Maharashtra's Koregaon-Bhima village, triggered by an event called 'Elgar Parishad' (conclave) held in Pune on December 31 last year.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 9
    gold
  • 20
    SILVER
  • 24
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 53
Loading...