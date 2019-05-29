English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Arrested for Allegedly Duping People on the Pretext of Providing Work Visas for UAE: Police
The complaint filed by Immigration officials on May 27, 2017, alleged that 10 passengers, intending to go Dubai in UAE on work visa were found roaming at T-3 IGI Airport.
Passengers walk inside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: Three cousins who allegedly duped people by promising them work visas for UAE were arrested by the police, officials said Wednesday.
All three were arrested from Chandigarh last week. The trio used to put out an advertisement in local newspapers in Rajasthan promising people of arranging work visas for UAE.
The accused have been identified as Prem Kumar (35), Rakesh Kumar (38) and Gagandeep Singh (31) - all residents of Punjab.
They had duped ten people of several lakhs.
"The three cousins concealed their real identity and took hefty amounts from the victims. However, the accused have refunded the entire cheated amount to each victim after court's intervention," Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) said.
The complaint filed by Immigration officials on May 27, 2017, alleged that 10 passengers, intending to go Dubai in UAE on work visa were found roaming at T-3 IGI Airport and eventually their travel documents were scrutinized.
It was further alleged that Protector of Emigrants (POE) sticker and Departure Stamp affixed in each of the passports was fake and forged, the senior officer said.
These 10 passengers were examined and their respective statements were recorded. The victim revealed that they saw an advertisement in the local edition of a newspaper in Rajasthan regarding the facilitation of work visa for Dubai following which they contacted the advertiser on the given mobile numbers and met the said agents in Chandigarh, the officer added.
All the travel documents including e-Visa, air tickets and POE stickers were provided to each of them by agents for an amount of Rs 50,000 each. However, these were found to be fake and forged, the officer said.
The accused Rakesh impersonated himself as Rajeev, Prem Kumar as Abhinash Sharma and Gagandeep as Manish.
One fake voter ID of Abhinash Sharma has also been recovered, police said.
All three were arrested from Chandigarh last week. The trio used to put out an advertisement in local newspapers in Rajasthan promising people of arranging work visas for UAE.
The accused have been identified as Prem Kumar (35), Rakesh Kumar (38) and Gagandeep Singh (31) - all residents of Punjab.
They had duped ten people of several lakhs.
"The three cousins concealed their real identity and took hefty amounts from the victims. However, the accused have refunded the entire cheated amount to each victim after court's intervention," Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) said.
The complaint filed by Immigration officials on May 27, 2017, alleged that 10 passengers, intending to go Dubai in UAE on work visa were found roaming at T-3 IGI Airport and eventually their travel documents were scrutinized.
It was further alleged that Protector of Emigrants (POE) sticker and Departure Stamp affixed in each of the passports was fake and forged, the senior officer said.
These 10 passengers were examined and their respective statements were recorded. The victim revealed that they saw an advertisement in the local edition of a newspaper in Rajasthan regarding the facilitation of work visa for Dubai following which they contacted the advertiser on the given mobile numbers and met the said agents in Chandigarh, the officer added.
All the travel documents including e-Visa, air tickets and POE stickers were provided to each of them by agents for an amount of Rs 50,000 each. However, these were found to be fake and forged, the officer said.
The accused Rakesh impersonated himself as Rajeev, Prem Kumar as Abhinash Sharma and Gagandeep as Manish.
One fake voter ID of Abhinash Sharma has also been recovered, police said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
- Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Says Sansa's Rape wasn't a 'Plot Device' to Make Her Seem Stronger
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results