Three Arrested for Allegedly Duping People on the Pretext of Providing Work Visas for UAE: Police

The complaint filed by Immigration officials on May 27, 2017, alleged that 10 passengers, intending to go Dubai in UAE on work visa were found roaming at T-3 IGI Airport.

PTI

Updated:May 29, 2019, 5:36 PM IST
Three Arrested for Allegedly Duping People on the Pretext of Providing Work Visas for UAE: Police
Passengers walk inside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Three cousins who allegedly duped people by promising them work visas for UAE were arrested by the police, officials said Wednesday.

All three were arrested from Chandigarh last week. The trio used to put out an advertisement in local newspapers in Rajasthan promising people of arranging work visas for UAE.

The accused have been identified as Prem Kumar (35), Rakesh Kumar (38) and Gagandeep Singh (31) - all residents of Punjab.

They had duped ten people of several lakhs.

"The three cousins concealed their real identity and took hefty amounts from the victims. However, the accused have refunded the entire cheated amount to each victim after court's intervention," Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) said.

The complaint filed by Immigration officials on May 27, 2017, alleged that 10 passengers, intending to go Dubai in UAE on work visa were found roaming at T-3 IGI Airport and eventually their travel documents were scrutinized.

It was further alleged that Protector of Emigrants (POE) sticker and Departure Stamp affixed in each of the passports was fake and forged, the senior officer said.

These 10 passengers were examined and their respective statements were recorded. The victim revealed that they saw an advertisement in the local edition of a newspaper in Rajasthan regarding the facilitation of work visa for Dubai following which they contacted the advertiser on the given mobile numbers and met the said agents in Chandigarh, the officer added.

All the travel documents including e-Visa, air tickets and POE stickers were provided to each of them by agents for an amount of Rs 50,000 each. However, these were found to be fake and forged, the officer said.

The accused Rakesh impersonated himself as Rajeev, Prem Kumar as Abhinash Sharma and Gagandeep as Manish.

One fake voter ID of Abhinash Sharma has also been recovered, police said.
