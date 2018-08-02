GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Three Arrested for Chopping Off Beard of Muslim Youth in Gurgaon

The accused allegedly assaulted, abused and chopped off a Muslim youth's beard at Sector-37 in Gurgaon on July 31.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2018, 5:11 PM IST
File photo of Jaffruddin, whose beard was chopped off.
Gurgaon: Three persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting, abusing and chopping off a Muslim youth's beard at sector-37, here, police said.

The accused were identified as Gaurav, Eklash from Uttar Pradesh and Nitin from Harayana, the police said.

The incident occurred on July 31 when the accused started insulting the victim in Khandsa Mandi area.

"Jaffruddin initially ignored the religious insults but he finally retorted. Following which, the accused persons assaulted Jaffruddin. Then they took him to a saloon and chopped his beard off", Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan told PTI.

Before leaving the saloon, the accused warned the victim with dire consequences if he approached the police, the officer said.

On the next day, Jaffruddin approached sector 37 Police Station and registered a case. A native of Haryana's Mewat, Jaffruddin had come to Gurgaon to meet his friend Ibrahim.

