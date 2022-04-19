Three Arrested for Gang-rape of Minor at Baduria in Bengal

At a time when controversies are brewing in West Bengal over the gang-rape of a minor girl who died later at Hanskhali in Nadia district, yet another case of gang-rape of a minor girl has surfaced in the state.

The incident took place late on Sunday night at Baduria in North 24 Parganas district. An FIR has been filed at the Baduria police station which said that after the incident, the culprits threatened the victim, her family members and her friend of dire consequences if they approached the police on this count. The victim is a student of Class 9.

On receiving the complaint, the police launched a probe and on Monday morning, they arrested three accused in this connection. The accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It is learnt that the victim went to a relative’s house on Sunday evening. While returning home, she and her male friend were attacked by the accused, who first beat up the boy before raping the girl, as per the FIR.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.