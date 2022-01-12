Three Arrested for Stealing Rs 6 Lakh From Bullion Trader in Chhattisgarh’s Durg

Three youths have been arrested by Bhilai Nagar police in Durg district of Chhattisgarh for stealing over Rs 6 lakh in cash and other valuables, including a silver Ganesh idol, from a bullion trader. The main accused has been identified as Hrithik, who carried out the theft along with his two other accomplices— Hemant Kumar and Shyam Kumar.

According to police officials, on the evening of January 8, at around 4.30 pm, bullion trader Ritesh Kumar Soni had kept the cash and other valuables in a bag under his scooty’s seat, which was parked near a park in the Civic Centre. Soon after Ritesh returned, he found the bag missing and immediately lodged a complaint at the Bhilai Nagar police station.

The police soon began the investigation and received a tip-off that some boys were having a liquor party for days. In order to apprehend the accused, the policemen impersonated themselves as local people and asked the three about their partying so much. To which one of the accused revealed that they have found a lot of money and now they are just blowing it.

Immediately, the police took the three accused into custody. At first, the main accused, Hrithik, refused to tell the police anything but after strict interrogation, he confessed the crime of stealing the bag from an Activa parked in the civic center of Bhilai. On the spot, the police also arrested Hrithik’s two other associates. The information about the arrest was disclosed by police on January 11.

