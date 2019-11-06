Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Three Arrested for Threatening Locals Through LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen Posters in South Kashmir's Awantipora

Initial investigation into the matter revealed that these individuals were involved in publishing and circulating threat posters in Ladhoo area of Khrew Awantipora, a police officer said.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Three Arrested for Threatening Locals Through LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen Posters in South Kashmir's Awantipora
Image for representation

Jammu: Three persons were arrested on Wednesday for "threatening and intimidating" locals in South Kashmir's Awantipora using posters issued by proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials said.

"Three persons were arrested and incriminating materials including threat posters were recovered from their possession," a senior police official said.

Initial investigation into the matter revealed that these individuals were involved in publishing and circulating threat posters in Ladhoo area of Khrew Awantipora, he said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the law has been registered against them, he said.

The three have been taken to the police station and incriminating materials recovered from them taken into records for the purpose of investigation, official said.

He said that further investigation in the matter is underway. Officials also appealed to the public to share information about such people who are intimidating locals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram