Three Arrested for Threatening Locals Through LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen Posters in South Kashmir's Awantipora
Initial investigation into the matter revealed that these individuals were involved in publishing and circulating threat posters in Ladhoo area of Khrew Awantipora, a police officer said.
Image for representation
Jammu: Three persons were arrested on Wednesday for "threatening and intimidating" locals in South Kashmir's Awantipora using posters issued by proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials said.
"Three persons were arrested and incriminating materials including threat posters were recovered from their possession," a senior police official said.
Initial investigation into the matter revealed that these individuals were involved in publishing and circulating threat posters in Ladhoo area of Khrew Awantipora, he said.
An FIR under relevant sections of the law has been registered against them, he said.
The three have been taken to the police station and incriminating materials recovered from them taken into records for the purpose of investigation, official said.
He said that further investigation in the matter is underway. Officials also appealed to the public to share information about such people who are intimidating locals.
