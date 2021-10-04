Three Arrested in Gorakhpur for UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam Fraud in Gorakhpur

Three examiners of Vishwa Bharti Inter College in Gorakhpur, which was a centre for UPPSC examination, have been arrested by police for filling up OMR sheets for candidates of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) grade-2 staff nurse recruitment examination after the exam time. After receiving the information from the college administration the local police reached and caught these two examiners in the act of cheating during the exam. Both the accused were found filling up the OMR sheets of the examinees. The local police have registered a case against M Sadik, Sumonto Jadav and Prashant Sarbesh Ray based on the complaint filed by the Chief Examiner Manoj Kumar.

All the accused have been taken into police custody and the involvement of Salwar gang is also suspected behind the whole incident. The miscreants from Salwar gang in Uttar Pradesh have been found involved in many such cases of cheating in different exams earlier.

According to the Information on Sunday around 83167 candidates appeared for the nursing staff recruitment examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The Gorakhpur city alone had around 43 examination centres and the three examiners at the Vishwa Bharti Inter College of Gorakhpur city were found to be filling up the OMR sheets of the examinees. The local police were informed about the incident and the three were arrested.

While talking to the media the ADM City, Vinit Kumar Singh, said, “The two examiners were caught at the Visva-Bharati Inter College examination center. We have filed a case against the two examiners at Chiluatal police station. The accused examiners were filling up the OMR seats of two persons, including a woman. All of them have been sent to the police custody and we have started the investigation in the matter. The department will take strict actions against these accused to stop such incidents of cheating in future.”

Staff Nurse Exam aspirant Priyanka Kumari said, “The exam was taken on behalf of UPSC and almost everyone expected the question paper to be little difficult but it was easy. Meanwhile the case of three examiners has come to the fore who was trying to fill the OMR sheet even after the exam time.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.