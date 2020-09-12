INDIA

Three Arrested on Charge of Glorifying Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Police

For representation

Police said that incriminating material, including two computer systems along with accessories, and one printer were seized from a printing press, namely Rampage Advertising Agency, in Rengreth in Srinagar.

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that it had arrested three persons on charge of glorifying terrorism by pasting posters and displaying banners of terrorists in south Kashmir's Pampore town.

The posters were pasted and banners of terrorists displayed on September 6 in Pampore by Nadeem Ahmad Dar of Dranbal, Irshad Ahmad Sofi of Tulbagh, and Shakir Ahmad Dar of Jalalabad in Sopore area of Baramulla.

"Incriminating material, including two computer systems along with accessories, and one printer were seized from a printing press, namely Rampage Advertising Agency, in Rengreth in Srinagar," police said.

An FIR has been registered by police, which is investigating.

