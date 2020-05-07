INDIA

1-MIN READ

Three Arrested, One Juvenile Detained For Minor's Gangrape in Rajasthan's Tonk

Image for representation.

A case was registered against four accused for kidnapping and gangrape on Wednesday on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 10:12 PM IST
Jaipur: A minor girl was allegedly gangraped in Rajasthan's Tonk district following which three people were arrested and a juvenile was detained, police said on Thursday.


A case was registered against four accused for kidnapping and gangrape on Wednesday on a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, SHO of the police station concerned said.


He said three persons have been arrested and one juvenile has been detained.


The victim had gone to the fields when the four accused kidnapped and later gangraped her at a secluded place, police said.


The incident happened on Tuesday night.The girl's statement has been recorded and a medical examination has been conducted, they said.

