Three Bihar SHOs Suspended, High-level Inquiry Initiated for Failure to Implement Liquor Ban

Bihar Police Director general of police (DGP) AK Singhal has ordered the suspension of three SHOs from service on the charge of failure to enforce the liquor ban law in their respective jurisdictions.

"All of them have been suspended with immediate effect and high-level inquiry initiated to find out other irregularities committed by them in the past," said an official of the Prohibition Department in Patna while requested anonymity.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a held a law and order review meeting and expressed concern over the matter, asking the DGP to conduct inquiries against SHO who were unable to prevent smuggling of liquor in their respective jurisdictions.

Earlier, SHOs of police stations in Patna's Kankarbagh, Ganga Bridge in Vaishali, Agiyapyr and Meenapur in Muzaffarpur were suspended on similar charges.

Kaimur SP Dilnawaz Ahmed confirmed the latest development and said that SHO of Kundra police station was suspended after a prohibition team visited Kaimur and investigated. "The officials found the allegations true. Subsequently, they suspended SHO Shakti Kumar Singh."

SHO Rakesh Kumar Singh of Muffasil police station in Rohtas district was also suspended by the prohibition team as a huge cache of liquor and raw material was seized from his jurisdiction.

Prabhat Kumar Sharan, SHO of Roshanpur in Gaya district, was also suspended after a police team arrested a woman smuggler Sarita Devi. The SHO allegedly registered an FIR against her husband Mahesh Bhuiya instead of the woman.

The official also said that two SDPOs of Rohtas and Mohania were also asked to submit clarifications on the matter.