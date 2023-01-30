Three people have been booked for allegedly refusing to allow Dalits to participate in a feast here in Rajpur Kalan village of the Aonla area, held after the recitation of Bhagavad Gita, police said on Monday.

The accused, all of them organisers of the feast, were booked Sunday night at Aonla Police Station, Additional SP, Rajkumar Agarwal said.

The incident happened on January 26 in the Kali Temple premises where the feast was held. When some people from the Scheduled Caste community reached there to attend the feast, they were allegedly asked to sit separately and later, were denied permission to attend it.

Bheem Army leader Ajay Pradhan with his supporters filed a complaint in the matter against three brothers — Sunderlal, Roshan Maurya, and Nanhe Maurya, who were booked under sections of the IPC and SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act. A probe is on in the matter.

