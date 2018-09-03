Three Boys Rescued From Sea Off Mumbai's Versova Coast, One Missing

Three out of a group of four boys were rescued Monday evening from the sea off the coast of Versova in western Mumbai, a civic official said. The search for the fourth boy was continuing, the official said, adding that the condition of one of the three rescued was critical.The BMC disaster management cell official said that its control room received an alert at 5:50pm claiming that four boys, in the age group of 12-13 years, were in distress off the Versova coast.Fire Brigade and police personnel were deployed for the rescue operations and were assisted by people living in the vicinity, he added."Aaysuh Khanduraindar (13) and Harsh Amol Koli (12) were rescued by the residents there. The third person, Rehan Ansari (13), is admitted in the ICU of Cooper hospital in Vile Parle," the civic official said quoting local police.He added that the fourth boy, identified as Vaibhav Rakesh Gaud (13), is still missing and a search operation was underway by fire brigade and coastal police personnel.A Versova police station official said that the four had ventured out for a swim but were soon caught in the sea waves.