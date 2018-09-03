English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Boys Rescued From Sea Off Mumbai's Versova Coast, One Missing
A Versova police station official said that the four had ventured out for a swim but were soon caught in the sea waves.
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: Three out of a group of four boys were rescued Monday evening from the sea off the coast of Versova in western Mumbai, a civic official said. The search for the fourth boy was continuing, the official said, adding that the condition of one of the three rescued was critical.
The BMC disaster management cell official said that its control room received an alert at 5:50pm claiming that four boys, in the age group of 12-13 years, were in distress off the Versova coast.
Fire Brigade and police personnel were deployed for the rescue operations and were assisted by people living in the vicinity, he added.
"Aaysuh Khanduraindar (13) and Harsh Amol Koli (12) were rescued by the residents there. The third person, Rehan Ansari (13), is admitted in the ICU of Cooper hospital in Vile Parle," the civic official said quoting local police.
He added that the fourth boy, identified as Vaibhav Rakesh Gaud (13), is still missing and a search operation was underway by fire brigade and coastal police personnel.
A Versova police station official said that the four had ventured out for a swim but were soon caught in the sea waves.
The BMC disaster management cell official said that its control room received an alert at 5:50pm claiming that four boys, in the age group of 12-13 years, were in distress off the Versova coast.
Fire Brigade and police personnel were deployed for the rescue operations and were assisted by people living in the vicinity, he added.
"Aaysuh Khanduraindar (13) and Harsh Amol Koli (12) were rescued by the residents there. The third person, Rehan Ansari (13), is admitted in the ICU of Cooper hospital in Vile Parle," the civic official said quoting local police.
He added that the fourth boy, identified as Vaibhav Rakesh Gaud (13), is still missing and a search operation was underway by fire brigade and coastal police personnel.
A Versova police station official said that the four had ventured out for a swim but were soon caught in the sea waves.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bharat: Guess Who is Playing Salman Khan's Father in Ali Abbas Zafar's Film
- Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta Get Nostalgic as Sangharsh Completes 19 Years; See Their Posts
- Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launched in India for Rs 9.99 Lakh, Gets 7 and 8-Seater Cabin
- Google Pixel 3 XL Prototype Leaks Online After Getting Left Behind in a Cab
- Season Will be Difficult for Man United But Target is to Always Win, Reiterates Jose Mourinho
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...