1-min read

Three Brothers Set Man Ablaze over Enmity in UP's Banda

Hasib was asleep when the brothers barged into his house, sprinkled kerosene over him and set him afire late Thursday night, police said.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2019, 11:53 PM IST
Three Brothers Set Man Ablaze over Enmity in UP's Banda
Picture for representation.
Banda (UP): A 28-year-old man suffered serious burn injuries when three brothers allegedly set him ablaze over old enmity here, police said Friday.

Hasib was asleep when the brothers barged into his house, sprinkled kerosene over him and set him afire late Thursday night, they said.

The three accused have been identified as brothers Kallu, Raju and Rajjan Tripathi, Circle Officer (City) Alok Misra said.

After setting him afire, they locked Hasib's room from the outside and fled, he said.

However, Hasib was rescued by his neighbours after they heard his cries, Misra said.

He was rushed to a hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Kanpur, the police officer said, adding the victim has suffered 70 per cent burn injuries and his condition is stated to be serious.

An FIR has been lodged against the brothers and efforts are on to nab them, Misra said.

Hasib's elder brother told police that the accused had an old rivalry with the victim, he said.

