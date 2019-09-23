Three Burnt to Death After Coal-Laden Trucks Falls on Car in Jharkhand
According to the police, the accident took place at the Beni river bridge. Six people were travelling in the Alto car from Giridih district to Hazaribagh.
Representative image.
Ranchi: Three people were burnt to death on Monday when a coal-laden truck fell on a car that caught fire immediately after the accident in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, police said.
In a move to overtake, the coal-laden truck fell on the Alto. The car caught fire immediately.
The deceased were identified as Mohhamd Jalauddin, Mohhmad Taufik and truck driver Kailash Paswan.
