Three Children Among Six Killed as Car Falls into Canal in Punjab

Eight members of a family were travelling in the car and the driver is still missing, Fazilka's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh said.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Three Children Among Six Killed as Car Falls into Canal in Punjab
Representative image.
Chandigarh: Six people, including three children, were killed when their car fell into a canal near Abohar in Punjab on Thursday, a senior police official said.

Eight members of a family were travelling in the car and the driver is still missing, Fazilka's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh said.

A man has been rescued and the bodies of six people have been fished out of the Gang canal, he said, adding that two women, between 35-40 years of age, were also among those killed.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the steering of the vehicle got locked resulting in the car falling into the canal, the SSP said.

