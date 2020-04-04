Take the pledge to vote

Three Children Die of Suffocation As Dry Dung in House Catches Fire in UP

The incident occurred at Bhora Kalan area. Sapna (11), Abhay (9) and Nikhil (7) were sleeping when their parents had gone to work in a brick kiln, an officer said.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
Three Children Die of Suffocation As Dry Dung in House Catches Fire in UP
Image for representation.

Muzaffarnagar: There children, aged seven-11, of a Dalit brick-kiln labourer died due to suffocation when dry cow dung caught fire in their house in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at Bhora Kalan area. Sapna (11), Abhay (9) and Nikhil (7) were sleeping when their parents had gone to work in a brick kiln, an officer said.

They died due to suffocation when the dry cow dung nearby caught fire, the officer added.

