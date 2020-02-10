Three Children, Two Women Injured in LPG Cylinder Blast in Patna

Patna: Three children and two women were injured as a blast rocked a house in Patna on Monday, said police who suspect it to be that of an LPG cylinder. The incident happened around 8 am in Salimpur Ahra in Gandhi Maidan police station area, they said.

The injured have been admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital, and condition of one of them is stated to be serious, said D Amarkesh, City Superintendent of Police (Central).

Prima facie it seems a small LPG cylinder with an oven fitted to it may have exploded, he said, adding that the forensic team is collecting samples to ascertain the exact cause.

However, locals claimed that it was not a cylinder blast but a bomb explosion. Some eyewitnesses said the intensity of the blast was so severe that two adjoining buildings were damaged. The blast was heard a few hundred meters away, they said.

