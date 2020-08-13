Three Civic Workers Get Trapped Under Debris at Delhi Landfill After Part of it Sid Due to Heavy Rain

Three workers of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation were trapped under debris at the Bhalaswa landfill after a part of it slid down due to heavy rains, the civic body mayor said on Thursday. All three workers were rescued and rushed to a hospital, Mayor Jai Prakash said.

"Due to heavy rains, a part of mound that was on the lower portion slid and the three workers got swamped under it. But, they were rescued, and all of them are safe now," he said. Asked if the levelling of mound was done in August, the mayor said it was "not done to due to rainy weather".

"We do the levelling every month. This month, it was due, but due to rains it could not be done. Officials have been instructed to ensure levelling is done and such incidents do not recur," he added. A senior official said two of the workers have been discharged from hospital.

Several areas in the national capital saw waterlogging on Thursday after heavy rains. Over 40 locations in north Delhi got inundated from the downpour, including areas in Mukherji Nagar, Fateh Puri, Burari, Rohini, Narela, West Patel Nagar, according to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Wednesday night, providing much-needed relief from a long spell of sultry weather and inundating low-lying areas.

