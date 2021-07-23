CHANGE LANGUAGE
Three Congress Workers Coming To Meet Navjot Singh Sidhu Killed in Bus Accident

Drivers of both buses are among the five dead in the accident.

The Congress workers from Moga were travelling in a mini bus to Chandigarh to attend the ceremony of Navjot Singh Sidhu taking over as the new PCC Chief.

As many as 3 people died while over 20 have been injured in a collision between two buses in Moga district of Punjab. A private minibus carrying Congress workers from Moga to Chandigarh to attend the newly-appointed President of Punjab Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu, collided with a state transport department bus in Moga, police said on Friday. The minibus was carrying Congress workers to the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh for attending the coronation ceremony of the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

Moga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmanbir Singh Gill said that the injured have been admitted to the local hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed his condolences for the deceased family. In a tweet, he informed that he has directed Moga District Collector to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured.

Drivers of both buses are among the five dead in the accident. The identity of the deceased is yet to be revealed by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the Punjab unit of Congress party also offered condolences to the family members of the victims of the bus accident.

Ahead of the big event of the Congress party in Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh met newly appointed State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh. He had invited the party’s MLAs, MPs and senior functionaries from the state for tea.

After a tussle within Punjab Congress leaders, Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed Sidhu as the chief of the Punjab PCC late night on July 18 ahead of assembly polls due next February. Four leaders — Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra — will be assisting Sidhu as working presidents.

Today, Navjot Singh Sidhu will be taking charge as the president of the Congress unit in Punjab, replacing Sunil Jakhar. Four other working presidents will also take charge.

first published:July 23, 2021, 12:47 IST