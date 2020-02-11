Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Three Cops Booked and Inquiry Ordered after Kolkata Man Dies in Police Custody

The police, however, denied the charges and said the victim was ill and died due to cardiac arrest.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2020, 7:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Three Cops Booked and Inquiry Ordered after Kolkata Man Dies in Police Custody
Representative image.

Kolkata: Three policemen were booked and departmental proceedings initiated against them following the death of a man in police custody in Kolkata, officials said on Tuesday.

Rajkumar Shaw (53), who was detained for interrogation at Sinthee police station in connection with a theft case, died in custody on Monday evening. His family members alleged that Shaw died due to torture by policemen.

The police, however, denied the charges and said Shaw was ill and died due to cardiac arrest.

Shaw's relatives then ransacked the police station and also lodged a complaint against the policemen. Following this, a departmental inquiry was ordered against two sub-inspectors and a sergeant, who have been 'closed' -- taken off active police duty.

A petition was also filed in the high court, seeking a CBI probe into the death. Appearing for the state government, additional advocate general Abhratosh Majumder said that "a specific case has been started".

However, officials were tight-lipped about the charges pressed against the policemen.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed the government to submit an action taken report and the post-mortem report on February 25, the next date of hearing of the petition.

Shaw was detained for questioning on Monday morning on the basis of information provided by a woman who was in police custody in a theft case. The woman had said that she sold the stolen items to Shaw, police sources said.

"Around 6 pm he suddenly fell unconscious. He was rushed to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," a police officer said.

The BJP claimed that Shaw was a party member. BJP state general secretary Raju Banerjee along with party workers staged a protest at Sinthie More, following which they were detained.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram