Three Cops Test Covid-19 Positive in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Three Uttar Pradesh police personnel posted in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday.







All three are police constables and about 30 people who came in their contact have been quarantined, the officials said.

"One of them was posted at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), while the other two were attached with the Phase III and Sector 49 police stations," a police spokesperson said.

"About 30 people who came in contact with the two constables attached with the police stations have been quarantined and their samples taken for COVID-19 testing," the spokesperson added.

So far 300 policemen in Gautam Buddh Nagar have undergone test for COVID-19 and all were found negative for it, according to the official.

A police constable attached with the 112 emergency service, who had earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has recovered and has been discharged from hospital on May 21, the official said.

The district police said it is taking all precautions during the pandemic.

"All personnel above the age of 50 and those pregnant are not given posting at sensitive spots where the risk of COVID-19 can be higher. Face masks, gloves and sanitisers are being provided to the personnel in adequate numbers and they are made to follow social distancing norms while on duty," the spokesperson said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western UP, is one of the worst-hit districts in the state which has reported 387 positive cases of COVID-19, including six deaths so far, according to official figures till Thursday.