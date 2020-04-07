Three COVID-19 Patients Die in Pune, Take District Toll to Eight

Pune: Three more persons succumbed to the coronavirus disease in Pune on Tuesday, taking the toll the Maharashtra district to eight, an official said.

All the three patients were above 60 years of age and suffered from other co-morbid health conditions, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

They were undergoing treatment to the state-run Sassoon General Hospital where they died on Tuesday, he added.

