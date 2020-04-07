Three COVID-19 Patients Die in Pune, Take District Toll to Eight
All the three patients were above 60 years of age and suffered from other co-morbid health conditions, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said.
Representative image of people wearing masks in India. (Reuters)
Pune: Three more persons succumbed to the coronavirus disease in Pune on Tuesday, taking the toll the Maharashtra district to eight, an official said.
They were undergoing treatment to the state-run Sassoon General Hospital where they died on Tuesday, he added.
