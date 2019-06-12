CRPF Jawan Dead, 5 More Injured in Fidayeen Attack in J&K’s Anantnag, Gun-battle Underway

At least one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was reported dead and five others were injured after suspected militants attacked a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday.One militant was also reportedly killed, said the police.The incident took place near the general bus stand at KP Chowk when vehicle-borne militants opened fire at the security forces, said CRPF sources. The gunfire is still underway.The CRPF jawans were deployed on law-and-order duty.The injured personnel have been taken to Janglat Mandi Hospital.Further details are awaited.In February, at least 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide attack on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama. The terrorist attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.