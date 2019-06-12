Take the pledge to vote

CRPF Jawan Dead, 5 More Injured in Fidayeen Attack in J&K’s Anantnag, Gun-battle Underway

One of the militants was also reportedly killed in the attack, said the police.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
CRPF Jawan Dead, 5 More Injured in Fidayeen Attack in J&K's Anantnag, Gun-battle Underway
Image for representation.
New Delhi: At least one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was reported dead and five others were injured after suspected militants attacked a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday.

One militant was also reportedly killed, said the police.

The incident took place near the general bus stand at KP Chowk when vehicle-borne militants opened fire at the security forces, said CRPF sources. The gunfire is still underway.

The CRPF jawans were deployed on law-and-order duty.

The injured personnel have been taken to Janglat Mandi Hospital.

Further details are awaited.

In February, at least 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide attack on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama. The terrorist attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.
