English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CRPF Jawan Dead, 5 More Injured in Fidayeen Attack in J&K’s Anantnag, Gun-battle Underway
One of the militants was also reportedly killed in the attack, said the police.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: At least one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was reported dead and five others were injured after suspected militants attacked a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday.
One militant was also reportedly killed, said the police.
The incident took place near the general bus stand at KP Chowk when vehicle-borne militants opened fire at the security forces, said CRPF sources. The gunfire is still underway.
The CRPF jawans were deployed on law-and-order duty.
The injured personnel have been taken to Janglat Mandi Hospital.
Further details are awaited.
In February, at least 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide attack on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama. The terrorist attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.
One militant was also reportedly killed, said the police.
The incident took place near the general bus stand at KP Chowk when vehicle-borne militants opened fire at the security forces, said CRPF sources. The gunfire is still underway.
The CRPF jawans were deployed on law-and-order duty.
The injured personnel have been taken to Janglat Mandi Hospital.
Further details are awaited.
In February, at least 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide attack on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama. The terrorist attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Keanu Reeves Was Clueless About Being Internet's Latest Boyfriend, Says 'That’s Wacky'
- Cannot Forgive Greg Chappell: Yuvraj Singh's Father Blames Former Coach for Son's Injury Woes
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli Shares a 'Special Picture' With Sehwag and Tendulkar
- Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit Deny Relationship Rumors, Say They are Just Good Friends
- Amitabh Bachchan’s Old Mercedes-Benz S-Class Put up for Sale at OLX for Rs 9.99 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results