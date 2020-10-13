Three Dalit Girls Attacked with Acid in UP’s Gonda, Accused Yet to be Arrested

Three minor Dalit girls from Gonda district were attacked with acid while they were sleeping on Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported from Pakkapurwa under Paraspur police station in Gonda district. The girls have been admitted to the district hospital in Gonda. The eldest sister has suffered around 30% burn injuries, according to doctors.

“I couldn’t see who threw the acid on me and my sisters as I was asleep, we don’t have any enmity with anyone,” one of the sisters said.

“The incident took place at Paska area where acid was thrown on three girls who were sleeping on the first floor of their house. The doctors are trying to ascertain what kind of chemical was used in the attack. All the girls have been admitted at government hospital and are under treatment,” Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SP of Gonda said.

“The eldest girl has suffered 30% burn injuries while the second girl has suffered around 20% and the third girl has suffered 5% to 7% burn injuries,” Pandey added.

Police and forensic team are trying to find the attacker as the family is clueless about the culprit.

“We have spoken to the family and they don’t have doubt on anyone as of now. The police team along with the forensic team and dog squad are busy investigating the matter at the spot,” Pandey said.

Police official said that a written complaint is being taken and a case will be lodged soon. It added that all the three girls are minor. Prima facie suggests someone living nearby may have committed the crime, according to police officials.

Few days back a priest was shot at by miscreants in a land dispute in Gonda district in a land dispute and was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow.