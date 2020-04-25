Three Day Conditional Inter-district Movement From Today in Assam, Restrictions to Stay

Guwahati/Agartala: The Assam government will allow inter-district movement of nearly one lakh people from Saturday, officials said.

In most of the northeastern states, many shops and small business establishments were opened, but the latest Central government orders giving further relaxations to the lockdown restrictions are yet to percolate to the grassroots level.

Health and Home Department officials in Guwahati On Saturday said that inter-district movement of nearly one lakh people would be facilitated over the next three days from Saturday.

"The steps have been taken to facilitate the stranded people in 33 districts across Assam to return home, join offices or visit hospitals while strictly adhering to the lockdown norms, including social distancing and hygiene," said an official.

According to the officials, around 50,000 people are expected to use their own vehicles for one-way trip and over 40,000 are likely to be provided free-of-cost public transportation through the Assam State Transport Corporation buses by the state government.

The deputy commissioners of respective districts are issuing one-way passes to the people to travel by their vehicles.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while talking to the media in Guwahati on Friday said: "This is not a blanket permission for all people, but would be conditional. People can avail of this scope for three days (April 25 to 26) only with the prior approval of the deputy commissioners. Those stuck in other districts can return home and such movements would be only single way for home-bound people and office-bound employees as most state government offices have resumed functioning with stipulated restrictions."

The minister said the ailing people required to visit hospitals and their companions would also be issued passes by deputy commissioner, who would issue the permit after examining the applications.

Meanwhile, Assam and other governments in the northeastern states are issuing public notifications to restart shops and small business establishments in most of the localities. Main markets, big business establishments, shopping malls, departmental stores are closed as usual due to the lockdown, which would continue till May 3.

