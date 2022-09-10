CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Three-day RSS Coordination Meet Begins in Raipur; Mohan Bhagwat, JP Nadda in Attendance
1-MIN READ

Three-day RSS Coordination Meet Begins in Raipur; Mohan Bhagwat, JP Nadda in Attendance

PTI

Last Updated: September 10, 2022, 14:09 IST

Raipur, India

The meeting started at 9 am in Jainam Manas Bhavan near the airport in Raipur. (Twitter/RSS)

Key office-bearers of 36 outfits inspired by the RSS, including the BJP, the VHP and others were present

The three-day ’Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak’ or annual national coordination meet of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday to discuss various issues, including social challenges, its functionary said.

The meeting, being attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, its sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, started at 9 am in Jainam Manas Bhavan near the airport here, he said.

Key office-bearers of 36 outfits inspired by the RSS, including the BJP, the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, are present, he said.

“All these organisations are actively working for social causes and nationalism, and they will share their experiences and discuss about the works done and the achievements in the last one year. Besides, discussion will be held on the coordinated efforts on key issues like social challenges, environment, family awareness and social harmony,” the RSS’s ’Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh’ Sunil Ambekar had said on Friday.

