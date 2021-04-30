Three-day Weekend Lockdown in UP to Start from Today; All You Need to Know

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced extension of weekend lockdown starting from Friday 8pm to Tuesday 7am. The state government has also issued some guidelines regarding this three-day weekly lockdown starting from today evening. UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Tiwari has given instructions to various district magistrates, police chiefs, Chief Medical Officers for ensuring strict compliance of the new guidelines.

The Chief Secretary informed that the places where cases would be found in a group and where they cannot be helped individually in such cases, the containment zone would be made keeping in mind a certain limit and strict control. A large geographical area, such as a city or district or other places of this type, where such cases are very high and constantly increasing, should be handled manually. During the night curfew, the movement of people will be strictly prohibited except for essential services.

The new guidelines direct that any kind of social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festivals and other crowds and gatherings should be banned and only 50 people will be allowed in weddings, while 20 people will be allowed to participate in last rites. All shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools and religious places will be closed.

Necessary services and activities like health care, police, fire, bank, electricity, water and irrigation, scheduled operation of common transport will be allowed to operate. This type of services will be applicable in both government and private sectors.

Public transport will be operated with a maximum of 50 percent capacity. There will be no ban of any kind on the operations of inter-state and inter-state along with transportation of essential commodities. Both government and private offices will be allowed to operate with a maximum of 50 percent of their employees.

All industrial and scientific establishments, both government and private, will ensure social distancing at work place and if any employee shows symptoms of flu then they will be tested through the Rapid Antigen Test.

A public announcement must be made before declaring a containment zone. People should also be encouraged for vaccination. Implementation of appropriate practices for the management of Covid19 and the strategy of test-track-treatment vaccination will continue in the districts. Adequate number of teams should be formed in areas for adequate testing and investigation of door-to-door cases.

People found negative for SARS2 infection with all symptoms present should be re-tested through RT-PCR. A person satisfied with the rules made for home isolation should be allowed home isolation. Such houses should be inspected regularly by a monitoring team. Provision of a kit containing on what to do should be made available for all the patients living in home isolation.

