Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Three Days After Abduction by Maoists, TRS Leader Found Dead in Chhattisgarh

The body of the TRS leader was found in Errampadu, a small hamlet in Chhattisgarh. However, the police are yet to ascertain how he died.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Three Days After Abduction by Maoists, TRS Leader Found Dead in Chhattisgarh
N Srinivas Rao, a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader.
Loading...

Hyderabad: A TRS leader abducted by suspected Maoists from his house three days ago was found dead in a village in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, police said Friday.

N Srinivas Rao, a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader aged around 45, was abducted from Kothur village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district around midnight Monday.

"His body was found in Errampadu, a small hamlet in Chhattisgarh. There was an injury on his head. We have to ascertain how he died. Only after an inquest can we exactly say how he died and whether it is a bullet injury or head injury," Rajesh Chandra, Additional Superintendent of Police Bhadrachalam, told PTI.

He said a team was on its way to the neighbouring state to complete the formalities and bring the body back.

Rao's wife, Durga, had earlier told news channels that around 10-15 unidentified people, some of them carrying weapons and sticks, had dragged her husband out of their house even as she and her son pleaded with them. She said they beat up all of them.

"When we tried to stop them, they also pointed a gun at me. We were not allowed to step out of our house," she had alleged.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram