CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
Home » News » India » Three Dead, 20 Injured in Greater Noida Bus Collision, Rescue Ops On
1-MIN READ

Three Dead, 20 Injured in Greater Noida Bus Collision, Rescue Ops On

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: December 18, 2022, 08:24 IST

New Delhi, India

The rear side of the bus was completely damaged in the accident. (Pic: ANI)

The rear side of the bus was completely damaged in the accident. (Pic: ANI)

Two persons among the 20 injured are in critical condition.

Three people lost their lives while 20 others were injured when a two buses collided on Greater Noida Expressway under Knowledge Park area on Sunday morning. The Greater Noida Police has already reached the spot and are taking stock of the situation.

Sources told CNN-News18 that two among 20 injured are in critical condition. All injured passengers have already been taken to a nearby hospital and rescue operation is on.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited.)

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

first published:December 18, 2022, 08:10 IST
last updated:December 18, 2022, 08:24 IST