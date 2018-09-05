English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Three Dead, 26 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Brahmaputra Near Guwahati
The boat was carrying passengers towards north Guwahati, it sank just about 200 metres away from the bank. Two of the deceased are college students from north Guwahati.
Passengers helping in rescue operations.
New Delhi: Three people died and at least 26 went missing after a boat carrying 40 people capsized in Brahmaputra near Guwahati on Wednesday.
Sources said the boat, which was carrying students, hit pillars of an ongoing construction project. The engine failed and the boat broke into two after the impact. Some of the passengers swam to safety.
Passengers struggling to save their lives after the boat capsized.
A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is conducting rescue operations. “Two dead bodies has been recovered so far,” said Kamal Baishya, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
