Three Dead, 26 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Brahmaputra Near Guwahati

Three people died and at least 26 went missing after a boat carrying 40 people capsized in Brahmaputra near Guwahati on Wednesday.The boat was carrying passengers towards north Guwahati, it sank just about 200 metres away from the bank. Two of the deceased are college students from north Guwahati.Sources said the boat, which was carrying students, hit pillars of an ongoing construction project. The engine failed and the boat broke into two after the impact. Some of the passengers swam to safety.Passengers struggling to save their lives after the boat capsized.A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is conducting rescue operations. “Two dead bodies has been recovered so far,” said Kamal Baishya, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup​.Details Awaited