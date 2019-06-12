Take the pledge to vote

Three Dead, 30 Injured as Uttarakhand-bound Bus Overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Police said that occupants of the ill-fated bus hailed from Maharashtra and were heading to Uttrakhand on a pilgrimage via Vidisha.

Updated:June 12, 2019, 10:36 PM IST
Three Dead, 30 Injured as Uttarakhand-bound Bus Overturns in Madhya Pradesh
Representative image.
Vidisha: Three persons were killed and 30 others injured, seven of them critically, when a bus carrying them on a pilgrimage overturned here, police said.

The incident took place at Dhaturia village, some 4km off the district headquarters on Tuesday night, Civil Lines police station inspector Rajesh Sinha said.

Initial investigation suggests that the steering of the bus stopped working, due to which it ran out of control and finally overturned, he added.

The inspector said that occupants of the ill-fated bus hailed from Maharashtra and were heading to Uttrakhand on a pilgrimage via Vidisha.

Most of the injured were being treated in a local hospital, he said, adding that four persons, who suffered critical injuries, are undergoing treatment in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has directed the district administration to provide a financial help of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each three deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, an official said.

