Three Dead After Car Falls in Gorge Due to Poor Visibility in Uttarakhand
The incident happened on a road near Banali village late in the evening on Thursday, in which three youngsters, working on a project of laying electricity wires, lost their lives.
Image for representation.
Dehradun: Three youngsters were killed in Tehri on Thursday night after their vehicle lost way due to heavy fog and fell into a gorge, police said on Friday.
The incident happened on a road near Banali village late in the evening. All the victims worked on a project of laying electricity wires.
A police official told IANS that the Bolero car fell into a deep gorge at the Kandakhaal road apparently due to poor visibility.
The deceased have been identified as Sachin, Ankur and Harjeet. All the deceased were from Haridwar.
"We have informed their families, the bodies have been pulled out of the gorge and the post-mortems will be done later on Friday" the police official informed.
The bodies for now have been kept at the Pratapnagar hospital.
Uttarakhand has been facing fog and snow in the past one week leading to poor visibility in the hilly regions.
