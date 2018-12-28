LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Three Dead After Car Falls in Gorge Due to Poor Visibility in Uttarakhand

The incident happened on a road near Banali village late in the evening on Thursday, in which three youngsters, working on a project of laying electricity wires, lost their lives.

IANS

Updated:December 28, 2018, 8:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Three Dead After Car Falls in Gorge Due to Poor Visibility in Uttarakhand
Image for representation.
Dehradun: Three youngsters were killed in Tehri on Thursday night after their vehicle lost way due to heavy fog and fell into a gorge, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on a road near Banali village late in the evening. All the victims worked on a project of laying electricity wires.

A police official told IANS that the Bolero car fell into a deep gorge at the Kandakhaal road apparently due to poor visibility.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin, Ankur and Harjeet. All the deceased were from Haridwar.

"We have informed their families, the bodies have been pulled out of the gorge and the post-mortems will be done later on Friday" the police official informed.

The bodies for now have been kept at the Pratapnagar hospital.

Uttarakhand has been facing fog and snow in the past one week leading to poor visibility in the hilly regions.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram