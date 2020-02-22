Three Dead after Speeding Car Plunges into Tank in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three people including a boy drowned after the speeding car in which they were travelling fell into a tank in neighbouring Yadadri-Bhongir district, police said on Saturday.

“The incident happened at around 4 pm on Friday when the trio was returning to their village from their farm,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bhongir) K Narayana Reddy said.

“It appeared the car was driven at high speed in a rash and negligent manner as a result of which it fell into the village tank on the outskirts of Yellanki village in Ramannapet mandal,” Reddy added.

The deceased included the husband of Sarnenigudem Grama Panchayat Sarpanch and their 10-year old son, police said, adding they were identified on their last mobile phone location after a thorough search of the area.

Skid marks were identified and subsequently the car was spotted in the tank at a depth of one feet from the surface, police said. “The vehicle was fished out on Saturday and the bodies were also recovered,” they said.

Initially a missing complaint was filed but it was later altered to death by accident, police added.

