Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Three Dead after Speeding Car Plunges into Tank in Telangana

The incident took place at around 4pm on Friday when a group of three people, including a 10-year-old, was returning to their village in their car.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2020, 10:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Three Dead after Speeding Car Plunges into Tank in Telangana
A representative image

Hyderabad: Three people including a boy drowned after the speeding car in which they were travelling fell into a tank in neighbouring Yadadri-Bhongir district, police said on Saturday.

“The incident happened at around 4 pm on Friday when the trio was returning to their village from their farm,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bhongir) K Narayana Reddy said.

“It appeared the car was driven at high speed in a rash and negligent manner as a result of which it fell into the village tank on the outskirts of Yellanki village in Ramannapet mandal,” Reddy added.

The deceased included the husband of Sarnenigudem Grama Panchayat Sarpanch and their 10-year old son, police said, adding they were identified on their last mobile phone location after a thorough search of the area.

Skid marks were identified and subsequently the car was spotted in the tank at a depth of one feet from the surface, police said. “The vehicle was fished out on Saturday and the bodies were also recovered,” they said.

Initially a missing complaint was filed but it was later altered to death by accident, police added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram