CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#MonsoonSession#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» India» Three Dead, as Many Injured in House Collapse Incidents in UP
1-MIN READ

Three Dead, as Many Injured in House Collapse Incidents in UP

The incident occurred in Angetha village under the Taalgaon police station limits. Representative photo

The incident occurred in Angetha village under the Taalgaon police station limits. Representative photo

A woman and her two-year-old and a 14-year-old boy died in two separate incidents.

A woman and her two-year-old son were killed on Monday when a major portion of their house collapsed on them due to heavy rains in Sitapur, police said. The incident occurred in Angetha village under the Taalgaon police station limits, they said.

The roof and walls of Arvind Kumar’s house collapsed following heavy rainfall since Sunday, the police said. Kumar’s wife, Renu Devi (28), and their son were in the house when the wall collapsed, they said, adding the bodies were sent for autopsy.

In a separate house collapse incident, a 14-year-old boy died and three people were injured in Sambhal district, following heavy rains on Monday morning. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deependra Yadav said it took place in Obri village in Asmoli block of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Sadiq (14). The injured, two children and a woman, have been hospitalised, he added.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 19, 2021, 15:09 IST