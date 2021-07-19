Three Dead, as Many Injured in House Collapse Incidents in UP

A woman and her two-year-old son were killed on Monday when a major portion of their house collapsed on them due to heavy rains in Sitapur, police said. The incident occurred in Angetha village under the Taalgaon police station limits, they said.

The roof and walls of Arvind Kumar’s house collapsed following heavy rainfall since Sunday, the police said. Kumar’s wife, Renu Devi (28), and their son were in the house when the wall collapsed, they said, adding the bodies were sent for autopsy.

In a separate house collapse incident, a 14-year-old boy died and three people were injured in Sambhal district, following heavy rains on Monday morning. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deependra Yadav said it took place in Obri village in Asmoli block of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Sadiq (14). The injured, two children and a woman, have been hospitalised, he added.

