1-MIN READ

Three Dead, Four Injured in Road Accident in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The incident took place near Adur village on Gaganbawda Road around 11.30 am, the official said. "Police have rushed to the spot and the injured have been taken to a nearby hospital," he said.

Mumbai: At least three persons were killed and four others injured when a speeding state transport bus collided with a car in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Friday, a police official said. The incident took place near Adur village on Gaganbawda Road around 11.30 am, the official said.

"Police have rushed to the spot and the injured have been taken to a nearby hospital," he said. Further details are awaited.

